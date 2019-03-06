Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Expands Its Geochemistry Handheld Analyzer Product Range With the Introduction of the X-MET8000 Geo Optimum

OXFORD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, has introduced a new accessible model of the popular X-MET8000 Geo handheld XRF analyzer optimized for soil and mining grade control applications. It offers unrivaled price-performance ratio with a rapid return on investment (ROI) allowing immediate on-site decision making rather than having to send samples for laboratory analysis.

Easy to use and designed to withstand the harshest environments and weather conditions, the X-MET8000 Geo Optimum offers results in seconds with real-time data sharing for fast decision making. The revolutionary Boost™ technology delivers low levels of detection whilst the integrated GPS enables you to combine geolocation data with analyses results for flawless site mapping.

Share results, photographs and GPS coordinates on-the-go with the ExTOPE Connect app, whilst with the cloud service, you have real-time access anytime, anywhere to results. Results are stored on the analyzer, and can be downloaded to the USB memory stick or PC in a CSV or PDF format. You can also manage results from multiple X-METs with a single ExTOPE Connect account.

Mikko Järvikivi, Head of Product Management, said: "We're adding another model to our popular X-MET range used by thousands of businesses around the world. The X-MET Geo Optimum complements our existing X-MET8000 Expert Geo handheld XRF analyzer by providing an alternative accessible option for soil testing and mining professionals. The X-MET8000 Geo range compliments other testing methods by saving time and money when it comes to on-site screening. More interesting and promising samples can then be selected for laboratory analysis to verify results."

About Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, part of Hitachi High Technologies Group, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. We have over 45 years' experience providing high-tech analysis solutions, designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. Our range of smart, high-performance laboratory and in-field testing instruments deliver analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle; providing of operation for even the most demanding applications. Our analysis instruments include:

X-MET8000 handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for mining, soil testing, alloy analysis and scrap metal sorting using precision XRF technology.

handheld analyzers, used by thousands of businesses to deliver simple, rapid and non-destructive analysis for mining, soil testing, alloy analysis and scrap metal sorting using precision XRF technology. Vulcan handheld analyzers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analyzers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal.

handheld analyzers, with LIBS laser technology, identify metal alloys in just one second, making it one of the fastest analyzers in the world. This hugely benefits businesses processing high volumes of metal. FM EXPERT, PMI-MASTER, FOUNDRY-MASTER and TEST-MASTER range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals.

range of analyzers are used by industries the world over for fast and precise metals analysis. Featuring optical emission spectroscopy technology, all important elements with low detection limits and high precision can be determined, including carbon in steel and all technically relevant main and trace elements in nearly all metals. X-Strata and FT range microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories.

microspot XRF analyzers measure coating thickness of single- and multi-layer coatings including alloy layers and are designed to be incorporated into quality control or process control programs, as well as research laboratories. Lab-X5000 and X-Supreme8000 benchtop XRF analyzers deliver quality assurance and process control across a diverse range of industries such as petroleum, wood treatment, cement, minerals, mining and plastics.

About Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Science and Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company's consolidated sales for FY2017 were approx. JPY687.7 billion [USD6 billion].

For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global

