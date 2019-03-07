Vymo, AI-enabled Personal Assistant for Sales, Launches on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

BANGALORE, India, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Vymo today announced it has launched Vymo for Salesforce (https://www.getvymo.com/salesforce) on Salesforce AppExchange, a solution that is focused on driving adoption, auto-collecting clean behavioral data and nudging next best actions.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Vymo for Salesforce is currently available on the AppExchange at https://sforce.co/2TGODgT

Key Features

? Automated call management: Log calls from Android or iOS phones into Salesforce automatically and set follow up tasks with minimal intervention.

? Geo detection and intelligence: Log your meetings into Salesforce automatically and understand which prospects or customers are near your location.

? Contextual recommendations: Make better decisions and increase conversions with intelligent suggestions for every lead, tailored to produce the best outcomes.

? Easy integration & setup: Log into Vymo with your Salesforce ID and have all your sales records synced automatically without IT support.

Comments on the News

"We are excited to have a ready-to-use connector on Salesforce AppExchange - the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace. This will help organizations improve ROI on their CRM investments by driving up adoption and engagement," commented Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo.

"We are excited to have Vymo on the AppExchange platform as they provide customers with an exciting new way to improve productivity for sales organizations through AI," - Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Vymo

Vymo transforms the Sales CRM experience through mobility and intelligence. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales. Vymo is used by over 75,000 sales reps in Global Institutions such as Abu Dhabi Finance, Allianz, AXA, Generali, HDFC Bank, VP Bank, and Zurich.

Additional Resources

- Watch Vymo for Salesforce video: https://goo.gl/kLZYUu

- Web - https://www.getvymo.com

- Helping AXA increase sales conversions (testimonial) - https://goo.gl/eK5nXW

- Download logo - https://goo.gl/cMYxnz



For Enquiries:

Asia - +65-9147-2172

USA - +1-844-GET-VYMO

Email - salesforce@getvymo.com

Schedule a Demo - https://www.getvymo.com/demo



