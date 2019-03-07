Wellthy Therapeutics Presents Real World Evidence of Effective Disease Management at the 12th Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes Conference in Berlin

MUMBAI, India, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The study shows Wellthy Therapeutics' digital diabetes DTx increases patient engagement and as a direct consequence, health outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes

A new study published by Wellthy Therapeutics reveals an improvement in blood glucose levels and an increase in physical activity, aside from better insights into a patient's lifestyle journey between two doctor appointments with Wellthy's digital therapeutic (DTx) platform. Wellthy Therapeutics presented these findings at the 12th annual conference of the ATTD in Berlin.

The study demonstrated a positive correlation between engagement with Wellthy's DTx and decrease in blood sugar and increase in self-reported physical activity. The most engaged patients reduced their fasting blood sugar readings by 21.4 mg/dL and cumulatively increased their activity by 133 minutes during the study. Both observations were several times greater than the results for the least engaged cohort of patients. These results are clinically significant and show that improved glycemic control and better patient self-management is possible by patients who engage with digital therapeutics.

Dr Vinod Mattoo, Wellthy's Chief Scientific Officer, said, "The data gathered from these studies further supports our hypothesis that digital therapeutics can provide effective strategies in diabetes management that are incremental to the current standard of care. The results from this study will be used to further develop and deploy high-quality, evidence-based, customised therapies to transform the manner in which patients manage their medical condition and engage in their day-to-day care."

According to the Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), India[1]accounts for 49 per cent of the global diabetes burden, with an estimated 72 million cases in 2017. This figure is expected to double by 2025.

Dr. Rajeev Chawla, president of the Research Society for Diabetes in India(RSSDI) said, "Traditional methods of improving patient outcomes are not adequate to address the growing burden of diabetes in India. There is a desperate need of innovative solutions capable of delivering personalized health interventions at scale. Wellthy Therapeutics' digital therapeutics suite, designed in collaboration with RSSDI, has the potential to drastically transform the way patient-centric health interventions are delivered across millions of Indians to prevent or delay life-threatening health complications arising from mismanagement of diabetes."

[1]http://reports.instantatlas.com/report/view/846e76122b5f476fa6ef09471965aedd/IND?clear=true

About Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Uc3aa7pl5WOKLzNJl0wMP2k9sHg_NkxVgxrZUevNVww/edit?usp=sharing