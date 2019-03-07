TomTom (TOM2), the leading independent location technology specialist, and Elektrobit (EB), an award-winning global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced the release of an industry-first High Definition (HD) map horizon for automated driving. An HD map horizon helps vehicles to build a highly accurate virtual picture of the road ahead, enhancing driver safety and comfort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005588/en/

TomTom and Elektrobit Reveal First HD Map Horizon for Automated Driving (Graphic: Business Wire)

By streaming the latest TomTom HD Maps via TomTom AutoStream through Elektrobit's "EB robinos Predictor" onboard software, the HD map horizon targets vehicles with a Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Automation Level of 2 and higher. It is compliant with the automotive industry's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Interface Specification (ADASIS) v3 protocol.

Willem Strijbosch, TomTom's Head of Autonomous Driving, said: "Just one year ago, we, together with Elektrobit, announced our intention to develop an easy-to-implement HD map horizon for vehicles with driver assistance, and higher levels of automation. We're now delivering on this, making the product available to car manufacturers and their technology partners."

"EB robinos Predictor provides highly accurate and up-to-date information about the road ahead," said Michael Reichel, Head of Product Management Automated Driving at Elektrobit. "Vehicles and drivers greatly benefit from information beyond the sensor horizon for a safer and more comfortable ride."

-ENDS-

About TomTom:

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About Elektrobit (EB)

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for connected car infrastructure, human machine interface (HMI) technologies, navigation, driver assistance, electronic control units (ECUs), and software engineering services. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005588/en/

Contacts:

TomTom

Media:

Zita Butler

Zita.butler@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

Elektrobit

Silvia Bartels

Public Relations Manager, Elektrobit

Tel. +49 9131 7701-6916

Mobile. +49 1522 2826483

Email: silvia.bartels@elektrobit.com

EMEA

Philipp Hanke

Weber Shandwick for EB

Tel. +49 89 380179-48

Email: phanke@webershandwick.com

North America

Stephannie Depa

Breakaway Communications for EB

Tel. +1 415 358-2485

Mobile. +1 530 864 0136

Email: sdepa@breakawaycom.com