Lonza Publishes Invitation to the 2019 Annual General Meeting, Online Annual Report 2018 and Sustainability Report 2018

Annual General Meeting to take place on 18 April 2019 in Basel

Albert M. Baehny proposed for re-election as Chairperson of the Board of Directors

Stable dividend of CHF 2.75 per share proposed

2018 Online Annual Report and Sustainability Report published

Basel, Switzerland, 7 March2019 - Lonza today announced that it has published its Online Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2018, as well as its invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2019. The event will take place on Thursday, 18 April 2019, at 10:00 a.m. CEST, at the Congress Center Messe Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) invitation can be accessed on Lonza's Investor Relations website: Annual General Meeting 2019 (https://www.lonza.com/about-lonza/investor-relations/investor-information/annual-general-meeting.aspx)

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Albert M. Baehny as Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Antonio Trius, member of the Board and the Audit and Compliance Committee, has decided not to stand for re-election. The Board would like to thank him for his contribution during his years of service on the Board.

The Board is further proposing to the AGM the re-election of all other Board members. Further motions include the election of the Nominations and Compensation Committee and the approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

Lonza's Board of Directors is proposing a stable dividend for shareholders of CHF 2.75 per share for 2018. The proposed dividend for 2018 presents a payout ratio of 31% of Lonza's (Continuing Business) profit for the period 2018. Subject to approval at the upcoming AGM, the dividend of CHF 2.75 per share for 2018 will be paid out of the reserve capital contribution and will be free from Swiss withholding tax.

All details on the motions can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2019.

2018 Online Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Lonza published today its 2018 Online Annual Report and its first stand-alone Sustainability Report following Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines. The Online Annual Report and the downloadable PDFs for the Annual Report and the Sustainability Report can be accessed through the following website: http://annualreport.lonza.com/2018 (http://annualreport.lonza.com/2018) .

Lonza has improved usability and interactive features of its Online Annual Report 2018. The report is separated into five sections:

Company Overview (https://annualreport.lonza.com/2018/company) including Strategy, Value Creation and Sustainability Insights

Segments (https://annualreport.lonza.com/2018/segments)

Financial Statements and Notes (https://annualreport.lonza.com/2018/financial-statements)

Remuneration Report (https://annualreport.lonza.com/2018/remuneration)

Corporate Governance Report (https://annualreport.lonza.com/2018/corporate-governance)

Today, sustainability is a critical part of Lonza's success, and Lonza takes its governance-related, social and environmental responsibilities seriously. With the 2018 Sustainability Report (https://annualreport.lonza.com/2018/servicepages/downloads/files/lonza_sustainability_report_2018.pdf), Lonza aims to provide increased transparency on its approach and achievements.

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum. Through our Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lonza.com&d=DwMFAw&c=qQy84HidZKks1AzH1tNzCKFxsPy43_OhvfM1avj4FME&r=SNaTECIuD9tOlQUW74Q-UT3xhRFOeyBjJ1YgJdLkpa8&m=KwEYyycEwSWc8hv3BbIqkok5RFTlcrFDAimWkA_RH_4&s=Gfoym-CxuWLpDMU9x3X7Y0Nwtwutk8OMCAINl0lzUyY&e=).

