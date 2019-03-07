Gresham and RegTek.Solutions Partner to Offer Strategic Transaction Reporting Solution to Buy-side and Sell-side Firms

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Technologies plc, the leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions, announces a new strategic relationship with RegTek.Solutions, a leader in global regulatory reporting solutions.

The Reconcile.Trade platform enables firms to meet the regulators' requirement to 'regularly reconcile front-office trading records against data samples provided to them by competent authorities' (via ARMs or Trade Repositories). Now enhanced to use Clareti's matching engine and rich exception management workflow, Reconcile.Trade on Clareti provides operations and compliance teams with transparency and proactive control over the accuracy of their reported data.

The first customer, a global financial services provider, is already live. Reconcile.Trade is now playing an integral role in the firm's response to a regulatory investigation of its Dodd-Frank reporting by remediating the gaps in controls identified by the regulator.

The joint offering brings together the unique strengths of Gresham and RegTek.Solutions:

Gresham's Clareti Platform powers sophisticated 2-way and 3-way controls between the front-office, TR, ARM and/or NCA delivering agility and transparency across complex systems.



RegTek.Solutions' offers deep regulatory reporting expertise, backed by a strategic service-level-agreement to keep all rules, integrations and data mappings aligned with the latest regulatory guidance and market infrastructure updates.

Providing a powerful solution for all global trade and transaction reporting jurisdictions, including EMIR, MiFIR, HKMA, ASIC, Dodd-Frank and more, Reconcile.Trade can be deployed in 'the cloud' as secure software as a service (SaaS), or installed on-premise.

Ian Manocha, CEO, Gresham commented, "Combining Clareti's best-in-class data integrity and control platform with RegTek.Solutions' outstanding regulatory expertise, brings enormous opportunities for capital markets firms to become agile and efficient in these times of increasing regulatory scrutiny. We are excited to be bringing this to market with RegTek.Solutions."

Brian Lynch, CEO, RegTek.Solutions added, "Our clients trust us to provide the most comprehensive regulatory intelligence, but also importantly to give them the operational flexibility they need to achieve their quality, completeness and accuracy ambitions.

Gresham are uniquely positioned as a leader in the data integrity domain, replacing legacy reconciliations at top tier firms around the world with their modern, scalable architecture. We are delighted to be partnering with them to expand Reconcile.Trade's footprint."

Bill Blythe, Global Business Development Director at Gresham said, "There is a tremendous opportunity in our market that this partnership will help us realise. Legacy reconciliation technology and hard-coded business rules won't satisfy the demands of a modern, transforming enterprise. Regulatory control needs to be fast to implement, fast to change, and we can offer something unique to firms of all sizes."

About Gresham Technologies plc

Gresham is a leading software and services company that specialises in providing real-time data integrity and control solutions. Listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (GHT.L) and headquartered in the City of London, its customers include some of the world's largest financial institutions, all of whom are served locally from offices located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Gresham's award-winning Clareti software platform has been designed to provide financial institutions with complete certainty in their data processing. Clareti is a highly flexible and fully scalable platform for ensuring the integrity of data across an enterprise. It is designed to address today's most challenging financial control, risk management, data governance and regulatory compliance problems. Learn more at www.greshamtech.com.

About RegTek.Solutions:

RegTek.Solutions' mission is to be at the heart of the financial market's transformation to Sustainable Compliance. The company delivers pragmatic, modular software solutions, built around actionable regulatory intelligence, fully maintained to track regulatory updates. RegTek.Solutions focuses on four critical trade and transaction reporting compliance outcomes: quality, completeness, accuracy and transparency.

With offices in New York, London and Riga, RegTek.Solutions' expertise and solutions are trusted by the world's top banks, including more than half of the G16 banks, as well as regulatory reporting intermediaries and buy-side firms.

For more information, visit www.regteksolutions.com