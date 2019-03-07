C-Rad AB: AltoInvest purchases 131,000 warrants to be converted into C-RAD shares

The warrants entitle AltoInvest to purchase 131,000 shares in C-RAD at price of 11,80 SEK per share until May 1st, 2019. Therewith AltoInvest is increasing its position in C-RAD to 3,64 percent of the shares and 2,91 percent in voting rights (after exercise of the warrants).

After the transaction C-RAD employees still hold 133,000 warrants from the 2016 warrant program. They can be executed until May 1, 2019.

"We are welcoming the decision of AltoInvest, a long-term oriented investment fund, to purchase the warrants from our employees. The warrant programs enjoy great interest among our employees. This is reflecting the commitment of our team to drive commercial success." says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB "C-RAD has been growing very rapidly over the past years. With an attractive product, a good position on the global market and a dedicated team, we are looking forward to provide more patients access to cutting-edge cancer care."

About AltoInvest

AltoInvest is a French asset manager and has its investment focus exclusively on minority shareholdings in European, listed or unlisted Small and Mid-Cap companies. AltoInvest invests in companies for their long-term growth potential and intends to keep its shareholding for several years. As of today, AltoInvest has invested in more than 250 companies operating all over Europe and across all growth and innovation related businesses.

Together with Eiffel Investment, a French asset management firm and debt financing specialist (listed bonds and private debt), the Group manages more than 1.5 billion euros on behalf of major European institutional investors and almost 25,000 private clients.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

Attachment