NetCents Technology Launches Crypto Banking Stack, Enabling Financial Institutions to Offer Cryptocurrency Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (CSE: NC.CN) (Frankfurt: 26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) is pleased to announce that it has launched its Crypto Banking Stack (CBS), which are the rails that facilitate cryptocurrency accounts, transactions, and functionality into existing platforms for banks, financial institutions, and money service businesses (collectively "FIs").

The Company's Crypto Banking Stack will enable Financial Institutions to use their existing hardware and software to offer their clients access to a fully integrated cryptocurrency processing and transaction solution. The implementation will require only minor modifications to their legacy systems eliminating the need to develop and maintain their own in-house proprietary cryptocurrency processing technology. This allows for a low-cost crypto ready processing solution to be quickly implemented without the requirement for an extended and costly development cycle.

Once integrated through the CBS API, Financial Institutions will be able to offer their customers crypto banking services accessible via their current online bank profile. The crypto bank accounts will have the same functionality as standard chequing and savings accounts. This includes the ability to add various crypto accounts/wallets, transfer, deposit, withdraw, make a payment, view transactions; and the ability to link their crypto bank account to their existing debit cards.

The Crypto Banking Stack will have the ability to provide account holders with the ability to convert and move balances between their crypto and fiat bank accounts. The cryptocurrencies which will be initially supported through the CBS are Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

To sign up or learn more, please visit our Partners Page at: https://net-cents.com/partners

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"



Clayton Moore,

CEO,

Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver BC, V6B 0C3

