Hainan Airlines has launched Shenzhen-Dublin non-stop service on February 25

HAIKOU, China, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") launched non-stop service between Shenzhen and Dublin on February 25, 2019. The Shenzhen-Dublin route is Hainan Airlines' second direct route between mainland China and Ireland following the launch of the Beijing-Dublin-Edinburgh-Beijing route, as well as the airline's third international route launched from Shenzhen this year.

The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a spacious and comfortable cabin layout. Business class will be equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, while every seat on the aircraft comes wired with an exclusive on-demand entertainment system and every passenger will be served sumptuous offerings from both Western and Oriental cuisines. In addition, the use of portable electronic devices on board will be allowed. Besides, the airline company has launched family and business ticket packages in addition to a shuttle bus service for business class passengers. Tickets for Shenzhen-Dublin flights can now be reserved. Passengers can find more information about the reservations on the airline's official website www.hnair.com or by calling the airline's hotline 95339.

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Dublin Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU755 B787 Monday/Friday Shenzhen 1:30 am 7:00 am Dublin HU756 B787 Monday/Friday Dublin 9:00 am 5:30 am+1 Shenzhen

