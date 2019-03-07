KBC Supporting South Asia Refiners Address Soaring Energy Demand Growth With the Profit Improvement Program

Four oil refineries to benefit from enhanced safety, reliability and profitability outcomes, and meet Sustainability Development Goals through program

HOUSTON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the rapid growth of energy demand in South Asia, KBC (A Yokogawa Company) has today announced it has awarded Profit Improvement Programs (PIP) to four oil refineries in the region. The PIPs, which are focused on improving techno-economic aspects of refinery operations, will deliver enhanced safety, reliability and profitability outcomes to enable organic re-investment and stronger delivery on respective refinery sustainability goals.

While global oil demand is expected to peak within the next 20 years, oil demand in the South Asia region is expected by KBC to more than double in that time frame to more than 10 million barrels per day. Consequently, the South Asia refining industry continues to attract significant investment to boost production capacity through both new projects and the optimization of existing assets. In the last three years, KBC observes that South Asian refiners have announced investment plans in excess of US $90 billion across the sector.

"We continue to lead asset optimization campaigns across the refining industry, worldwide. This further reinforces KBC as the world leader in refinery profit improvement, having already undertaken profit improvement programs at over 50 per cent of the world's oil refineries," comments Andrew Howell, CEO of KBC. "Our PIP projects continue to assure capital efficiency for our customers by developing the necessary operational flexibility and identifying strategic investments to maintain competitiveness and deliver on their Sustainable Development Goals."

Following a competitive tender process, KBC was selected to identify and implement a series of on-site productivity and efficiency improvements across each of the refineries. Utilizing its global resource base and market-leading simulation and optimization technology, KBC expects to deliver collective customer financial benefits of over US $150 million per annum.

About PIP

KBC was founded on the 'PIP' - the Profit Improvement Program. And the PIP remains as valid today as it did 30 years ago. Focused on maximizing revenues and minimizing costs, our PIP consultants identify sustainable opportunities for profit improvement that require no or minor capital investment. By applying rigor to our analysis through use of accurate and reliable process simulation models, depending on plant size, a typical PIP from KBC can deliver measurable benefits of more than $100 million.

About KBC

KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.