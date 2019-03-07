iManage to Lead AI Session at The British Legal Technology Forum 2019

WHAT:

As Europe's largest legal technology conference, The British Legal Technology Forum 2019 (https://britishlegalitforum.com/) brings together the most respected professionals from both the legal and commercial technology sectors to examine and explore the systems, strategies, processes and platforms that will drive law firms and legal businesses into the next decade and beyond.



iManage will have the following demonstrations at booth #25A: iManage Work 10 (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/) - The leading document and email management system for today's modern professional.

iManage RAVN (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-RAVN/) - Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work.

iManage Threat Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-threat-manager/) and iManage Security Policy Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-security-policy-manager/) - Products that govern and secure all critical work product. New integrations will deliver a proactive approach to protecting sensitive client data, including enhanced email data loss prevention to minimize data leakage.