Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec enhances Kalmar's growth opportunities by reorganising its businesses and appointing Stefan Lampa as President of Kalmar Mobile Solutions

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 MARCH 2019 AT 11:30 AM (EET)

Cargotec enhances Kalmar's growth opportunities by reorganising its businesses and appointing Stefan Lampa as President of Kalmar Mobile Solutions

To enhance Kalmar's growth opportunities, Cargotec reorganises it into three strategic business units (SBU); Kalmar Mobile Solutions, Kalmar Automation Solutions and Navis as of April 1, 2019. Cargotec's financial reporting structure based on three business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, will remain unchanged.

Stefan Lampa (born 1964) has been appointed President of Kalmar Mobile Solutions and a member of the Cargotec Executive Board. Antti Kaunonen, currently President of Kalmar, has been appointed President of Kalmar Automation Solutions. He will continue as a member of the Executive Board. Benoit de la Tour will continue in his current role as President of Navis. Stefan Lampa, Antti Kaunonen and Benoit de la Tour will report to Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen. There are no changes in Hiab and MacGregor.

Stefan Lampa joins Cargotec from KUKA Robotics where he has worked as CEO of KUKA Roboter. Lampa brings experience from the world of software systems and robotics and has a proven track record of driving business transformation towards a solution provider across different markets.

As of 1 April 2019, Cargotec's Executive Board consists of

Mika Vehviläinen, CEO

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO

Mikko Pelkonen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy

Soili Mäkinen, CIO

Stefan Lampa, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions

Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Automation Solutions

Scott Phillips, President, Hiab

Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor.

Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Cargotec, said: "The changes announced today form an important step in our ambition to transform Cargotec from a good to a great company. The new Kalmar organisation will help us focus on the growth opportunities in port automation business as well as drive profitable growth and customer centricity through solution sales and world class supply chain in Kalmar Mobile Solutions."

"Our structure supports our strategy, and the new organisation will further enhance our strategy execution. I want to thank Antti Kaunonen for his excellent work in Kalmar so far and wish both him and Stefan the best of luck in their new roles."

For further information, please contact:

Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Cargotec, inquiries tel. +358 40 570 1878, Cargotec Corporate Communications

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 8262 172

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com





