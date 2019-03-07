Edison Investment Research - Financials - John Laing Group - Investment trusts: John Laing Group (JLG) posted strong growth in FY18 with the principal benchmark, NAV per share, up 15% (18.2% including dividends paid). JLG can now point to a compound growth rate in NAV per share (with dividends) of 15.8% since its IPO in 2015. With a strengthened balance sheet and a geographically diversified business, JLG remains well placed to exploit the growth opportunities provided by a strong global market for infrastructure assets.ISIN: GB00BVC3CB83

