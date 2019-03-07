Hexagon Composites ASA - Successful placement of new senior unsecured bond issue

Reference is made to the announcement made on 28 February 2019 regarding a potential new senior unsecured bond issue by Hexagon Composites ASA.

Hexagon Composites ASA has today successfully completed a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1,100 million with maturity in March 2023 and a coupon of 3 month NIBOR + 3.75% p.a. with quarterly interest payments. DNB Markets acted as Sole Bookrunner for the bond issue.

Settlement date for the bond issue is expected to be on 15 March 2019. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

