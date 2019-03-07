Europe's Most Comprehensive Cyber Security Summit Announces Award Ceremony

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning cyber security summit will be launching the prestigious TEISS Awards on November 7th 2019. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the TEISS Awards for information security will celebrate industry excellence and innovation in cyber and information security across Europe.

To recognise talent and champion innovation, TEISS encourages cyber professionals to nominate outstanding organisations, projects individuals, and technologies by Monday 24thJune 2019 at 5pm. The awards focus on the contribution of these entities and how they have excelled in the development and deployment of information security in the past 12 months.

Exciting and pivotal categories include the 'TEISS award for diversity' and 'best cyber security start-up of the year'. Find out how to enter at: https://teissawards.com/enter/how/

About TEISS

TEISS.co.uk is a website dedicated to providing information about cyber security. It is owned by an independent media owner, Lyonsdown, and published in conjunction with Business Reporter magazine.

The TEISS website was created as a result of the success of the award-winning TEISS cyber security conference that takes place in central London annually. Covering news, opinion, analysis and advice, TEISS is relevant to anyone working in cyber security but also managers and employees across organisations.

TEISS won bronze at the Conference Awards 2017 for the best event linked to a publication.

Visit TEISS at: https://www.teiss.co.uk/