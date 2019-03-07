CRU: Copper Industry Executives to Discuss the Outlook for Copper Markets and Price at the World Copper Conference

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Copper Conference will once again be hosted in Santiago, Chile and will reinforce its position as the premier copper event in Latin America.

The conference is renowned for its calibre of attendees attracting CEOs and senior executives from leading miners, smelters, service providers, financiers, as well as government delegations. It is also a major networking event for key stakeholders from across the international copper supply chain. The conference regularly attracts 500 attendees from more than 40 countries; representing the key producers, consumers, traders, distributors, and end-users.

Dominic Halahan, CRU's Portfolio Director for Metals Events, looks forward to this premier industry event.

"The CRU World Copper Conference is the ideal place for the world's leading copper executives to come together at the perfect time. The conference will help attendees understand how different scenarios may impact the price of copper in the short to medium-term and also what opportunities exist for copper producers."

Attendees at the World Copper Conference also gain access to the one-day Exploration Forum on 8 April and the Sulphuric Acid Seminar on 10 April.

The three-day agenda includes key presentations from mining CEOs well as an opening presentation from the Ministry of Mines, Chile.

Additionally, the conference will include sessions on creating shareholder value, developments that may impact Chinese demand; managing project risk and costs; sustainable copper; global supply and demand trends; market updates; the latest technologies; and a dedicated session on how the price of copper may change under different market scenarios.

Key speakers confirmed include:

Robert Friedland , Founder, Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines

, Founder, Executive Co-Chairman, Nelson Pizzaro , Chief Executive Officer, Codelco

, Chief Executive Officer, Codelco Ruben Fernandes , Chief Executive Officer Base Metals, Anglo American

, Chief Executive Officer Base Metals, Don Lindsay , Chief Executive Officer, Teck Resources

, Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Ossio , VP Senior Commercial, Finance and Business Support, MMG Limited

, VP Senior Commercial, Finance and Business Support, MMG Limited Ivan Arriagada . Group CEO, Antofagasta

. Group CEO, Charlie Murrah , President, Power Systems & Solutions Group, Southwire Company

, President, Power Systems & Solutions Group, Southwire Company Charles O'Donnell , Group Head of Supply Chain and Business Planning, Anglo American

, Group Head of Supply Chain and Business Planning, Ian Linnell , President, Fitch Ratings

, President, Fitch Ratings Christophe Koenig , Senior Vice President, Commercial, Aurubis

, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Aurubis Jagdish Chandra Laddha , CEO - Birla Copper , Hindalco Industries Ltd

, CEO - , Hindalco Industries Ltd Stefan Romedahl, President, Boliden Mines

We are delighted to have Bechtel, ABB, Collahausi, Jacobs, AngloAmerican, SNC Lavalin, Fitch Ratings, BHP, Fluor, London Metal Exchange and the International Copper Association as key sponsors; as well as industry support from CESCO.

The World Copper Conference will take place at the Sheraton Hotel and Convention Centre, Santiago, Chile on 8-10 April 2019.

