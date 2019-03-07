BANCA IFIS S.p.A.: Banca IFIS, the BoD approved the 2018 draft financial statement and rising dividend proposal of € 1.05/share

Mestre (Venice), March 7th, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Banca IFIS met today under the chairmanship of Alessandro Csillaghy de Pacser and approved the draft financial statement for the year 2018 which incorporate the preliminary results as of December 31st, 2018, previously approved by the Board and disclosed to the market on February 11th, 2019. The financial statement reflects an annual group net profit of 146.8 million Euro.

The 2018 draft financial statement will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting on April 19th. For more details, please see the press release on the preliminary results, available in the "Media Press" section of the website: http://www.bancaifis.it.

At the Shareholders' Meeting that will take place on April 19th, 2019, the Board will propose to issue a 5% rising dividend equal to 1.05 Euro gross/share: payment date as of May 2nd, 2019, record date on April 30th, 2019, ex dividend date (coupon no.22) on April 29th, 2019.

The dividend will be paid through the authorized financial intermediaries with which shares are registered in the Monte Titoli system.

