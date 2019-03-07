sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,95 Euro		+1,15
+1,99 %
WKN: A0DNAY ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5 Ticker-Symbol: ACX 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,06
59,19
13:10
59,15
59,30
13:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG58,95+1,99 %