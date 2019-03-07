Developers turned their back on a procurement exercise linked to projects at the Dholera Solar Park, after insisting the challenging terrain meant the electricity price ceiling stipulated by the state would make projects unviable.From pv magazine India. A 1 GW solar auction in Gujarat has been postponed until March 19 after it attracted no bids because developers felt a ceiling tariff imposed by the state was too low. The auction, which related to projects to be developed at the Dholera Solar Park, stipulated a maximum Rs2.75/kWh ($0.039) would be paid for electricity generated by the plants. ...

