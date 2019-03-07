Ride Sharing Market Size Worth $11.94 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ride sharing market size is projected to reach USD 11.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness in regular commuters regarding environmental deterioration due to vehicle emission is expected to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The North American short distance segment was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2017

Indian B2C market is expected to reach USD 815.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2018 to 2025

B2C business model and short distance commute is expected to lead the ride sharing market till 2025

Latin American long distance segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025

South East Asia is another prominent market with the presence of many developing countries such as Indonesia and Thailand in ASEAN nations

Key market players include GRAB, Uber, and Didi Chuxing among others.

Read 70 page research report with TOC on "Ride Sharing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C), By Commute Type (Corporate, Short Distance), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ride-sharing-market

The unprecedented expansions of cities and towns and the inherent traffic congestion issues are anticipated to play a crucial role in driving the market for ride sharing in the forthcoming years. Growth in international trade and globalization has facilitated development of many major and minor economies all over the world. This economical and industrial growth has directly impacted the demographics and helped rapid urbanization in many countries.

The B2C business type ride sharing segment is estimated to lead the ride sharing market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. This expanison is attributed to the introduction of ride sharing module in the existing platforms provided by established ride hailing players. The peer-to-peer ride sharing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to rising awareness among commuters and also to introduction of newer user-friendly platforms.

The corporate type of commute is estimated to lead the ride sharing market with a slight edge, however the short distance commutes segment is expected to take the lead in the market over the forecast period. The long distance commute type is also projected to register healthy growth amid growing trend of sharing personal vehicles through ride sharing platforms in North America and Europe.

North America led with a market share of around 45.0% in 2017. The region is home to the two major players - Uber and Lyft - competiting to gain more customer base. Asia Pacific followed North America to take the second spot in terms of market share. However, the region is expected to overtake North America over the forecast period. Didi Chuxing and OLA are the two major players in the Asian market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ride sharing market on the basis of business model and commute type:

Ride Sharing Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

P2P



B2C



B2B

Ride Sharing Commute Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Long Distance



Corporate



Short Distance

Ride Sharing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





France



Asia



China





India





South Korea



South East Asia



ASEAN





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



RoW

Find more research reports on Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market - The Global commercial aviation aircraft cabin lighting industry is projected to see a steady growth on account of increasing LED technologies demand in aircraft. The market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4% from 2016 to 2024.

Marine Propulsion Engines Market - The marine propulsion engines market is poised for steady growth over the forecast period owing to the increase in the demand for financially efficient and operationally dependable ships.

Electric Vehicles (EV) Market - The electric vehicles market has witnessed substantial growth due to need for addressing future energy requirements. The need to achieve sustainable transportation plays a vital role in driving electric vehicles demand

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg