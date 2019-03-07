IPC Makes Strategic Investment in GreenKey Technologies, Creator of Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing Technologies for Financial Services

In a move that deepens the companies' award-winning collaboration, IPC CEO Bob Santella joins GK board and GK CEO Anthony Tassone becomes an IPC advisor

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community announced today that it has completed a strategic investment in GreenKey Technologies (GK), creator of natural language processing workflows for the financial markets. IPC's investment gives the company exclusive rights to GK's next-generation machine learning voice technologies, uniting GK's best-in-class markets and customer insight extraction with IPC's trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,400 diverse market participants. As part of the transaction, IPC CEO Bob Santella joins the GK board of directors, and GK founder and recently reappointed CEO Anthony Tassone becomes an IPC advisor. Former GK CEO Nader Shwayhat rejoins GK's advisory board.

"Our investment in GreenKey is a powerful step in furthering financial services market transformation through artificial intelligence, natural language processing and data optimization innovation," said Santella. "Looking forward, I am confident that our exclusive partnership will continue to greatly benefit IPC customers as they increasingly use voice-to-text for real-time trading communications. Likewise, Anthony's expertise will be invaluable as IPC evaluates other new investments in financial solutions innovators."

"GreenKey is pleased to further strengthen its relationship with IPC through this targeted investment," said Tassone. "IPC and the OTC market at large have recognized the value in our patented natural language processing solutions, and GK's rapidly growing team looks forward to refining the exclusive synergies created by this partnership. We very much appreciate Bob's mentorship and guidance through the next phase of GK's evolution."

IPC and GreenKey are joint winners of the 2018 American Financial Technology Award (AFTA) for "Best Partnership or Alliance". IPC's GK investment follows the companies' recent co-development efforts for a new, comprehensive set of tools and capabilities to enhance voice-to-text user workflows currently being rolled out worldwide to IPC customers. The new ground-breaking cloud-based solution enables IPC Unigy 360 users to harvest their audio streams as structured text data to enhance front-, middle- and back-office workflows, through the integration of voice across application and instant message services.

The new workflow tools use GK artificial intelligence to convert a user's voice quotes and trades into a streaming transcript as it unfolds in real time and is displayed on the user's desktop. The application can parse quotes and trades alongside conversational raw text, creating a real-time internal price data feed for organizations to easily scan and determine the most current state of multiple conversations for faster trading.

Unigy 360 unifies communications across an organization, from traders, researchers, portfolio and risk managers to surveillance and compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff, with anytime, anywhere, any device access.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About GreenKey

GreenKey Technologies (GK) is the creator of a patented speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) platform that recognizes complex financial jargon across real-time audio and text sources and transforms them into actionable insights. GK converts disparate communications streams into structured data tools that help sell side firms automate complex sales and trading workflows. GK is the premier insights recognition solution for over-the-counter trading desks. For more information, please visit greenkeytech.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts For IPC: For IPC: For GK: Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson Sarah Tegel IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners GreenKey Technologies +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 212-529-4810 +1 773-301-8277 patrick.chambeau@ipc.com drew.pierson@finnpartners.com stegel@greenkeytech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/741264/GreenKey_Logo.jpg