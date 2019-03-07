At the request of ADDvise Group AB (publ), ADDvise Group AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on First North as from 8 March, 2019 Security name: ADDvise Group AB (publ) TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ADDV TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012142370 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170097 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for shares is 0,65 SEK 1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share of series B in ADDvise Group AB (publ). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 25 January, 2021 - 8 February, 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading 4 February, 2021 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50