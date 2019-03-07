FSMTime's TimeKeeper Platform Celebrates 11 Years of Bringing Time and Synchronization to the Cloud Enterprise Transformation

As cloud computing, cybersecurity and 5G disrupt global markets TimeKeeper continues to meet tighter timing demand for business logic and regulatory compliance requirements

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FSMTime (formerly FSMLabs), the global leader of secure, resilient enterprise clock time and synchronization applications, celebrates its 11 years of the TimeKeeper Platform with software, support and services developed entirely in the US. The FSMTime platform serves enterprise markets in financial trading, data centers, broadcast and government for applications that include 5G, IoT, cybersecurity, cyberdefense, cloud, GPS/GNSS resiliency, AI/machine learning, automation and blockchain.

The TimeKeeper Platform, now in its 3rd generation, provides everything an enterprise needs for secure ultra-high precision clock sourcing, distribution, synchronization, monitoring, management, compliance, and administration; all with services and support in one easy-to-view dashboard. Enterprises, customers and VARS can view the 11-year TimeKeeper's Innovation DNA Timeline at https://www.fsmtime.com/about/timeline/

"For eleven years TimeKeeper has been the leading platform solution of choice for Wall Street firms, global banks and the financial services industry and is the gold standard for UTC-traceable Enterprise Time Synchronization management," said Victor Yodaiken, Founder and CEO of FSMLabs, now FSMTime. He added, "We see clock sync as critical to emerging markets and technologies ranging from electronic trading of financial assets to distributed database and cloud computing. We are chosen by leading enterprises and VARs to enable solutions that prevent costly data loss, improve low latency efficiency measurements, detect cyber threats, identify timestamp tampering, diagnose data logs, and increase revenue as well as operational efficiency."

Global Banking Customer

"I was a member of a senior management team at a London-based Tier 1 international bank that selected FSMLabs [now FSMTime] TimeKeeper to meet our MiFID II clock requirements and to improve time-sensitive business logic," says Sanjay Navgale, the Delivery Stream Lead of the bank's Investor & Treasury Services. "The TimeKeeper Platform is far ahead of the competition on several levels and in our estimation, was the only viable solution." He added, "The high-performance TimeKeeper Platform offers a wide range of applications and the FSMLabs support team was excellent."

Meet FSMTime Executives at These Shows:

2019 FIX Trading EMEA Conference - LondonThursday Mar 14, 2019. FSMTime will be exhibiting at the EMEA FIX Trading Conference on time sync requirements in electronic trading, while featuring their industry's fastest TimeKeeper Grandmaster II time server appliance.

2019 WSTS Conference - San JoseMonday Mar 25, 2019. FSMTime will be speaking at the WSTS Conference on time sync requirements across industries.

About FSMLabs now FSMTime

FSMTime (formerly FSMLabs), markets, supports and sells secure, resilient enterprise time and synchronization products and services to keep businesses and operations applications synchronized with ultra-high precision across distributed data center and cloud networks. Over the past 10 years, the TimeKeeper Enterprise-Class Clock Sync Platform has become the industry's gold standard and most trusted software product available for time-critical industries. Visit FSMTime: https://www.fsmtime.com