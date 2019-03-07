RingCentral cloud solutions enable remote working and enhance customer engagement

RingCentral UK Ltd.,a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), today announced it has been selected by NHS Professionals (NHSP), the market leader in managed flexible worker services, to support NHSP's digital transformation initiatives. With a growing mobile and distributed workforce, NHSP needed a cloud-based communications solution with capabilities including voice, video, online meetings, team messaging, and SMS to enable flexible and remote working for NHSP's staff. In addition, NHSP is deploying RingCentral's cloud contact centre solution to enhance customer engagement and agent productivity.

NHSP works in partnership with National Health Service (NHS) trusts across England, reducing their reliance on expensive agencies to build their staff banks. Responsible for the management of over 100,000 NHS staff, NHSP onboards on average 3,000 staff each month, driving the impetus for digital transformation to enable more seamless workflows.

"As we embark on our digital transformation journey, we needed robust cloud communications solutions that would allow us to deliver a frictionless customer experience, and RingCentral's suite of solutions does exactly that," said Catherine Holmes, head of national service centre at NHS Professionals. "We chose RingCentral for a number of reasons-because its solutions integrate with our existing CRM platform; because we had the confidence in its solutions and its ability to implement them in a short time frame; and because we could have the best of breed in both contact centre and telephony solutions, all in the cloud. Working with RingCentral will enable NHSP to deliver the best possible customer experience and help us achieve our mission to become the provider of choice for temporary staffing for NHS trusts."

With RingCentral Contact Centre, NHSP call centre agents can engage with customers across multiple channels, including voice, social, email, chat and SMS, facilitating an enhanced customer experience with faster response times and issue resolution. In addition, the RingCentral Mobile app eliminates the need for desktop phones and supports agile and remote working. Using RingCentral's cloud communications solutions enables NHSP to support its operational and customer service teams in both their north office in Leeds and south office in Watford, without having to implement separate systems for each office. This has led to an increase in staff productivity and customer engagement as well as reduced costs.

"NHSP is a perfect example of how cloud communications and collaboration solutions are changing the workplace to support agile working that would traditionally be deemed impossible with legacy on-premises systems. Additionally, it allows NHSP to take a customer-centric approach to its business, something which is pivotal to its growth," said Sahil Rekhi, managing director of RingCentral EMEA. "The move from legacy on-premises systems to cloud solutions is a change for businesses, and we work hard to ensure the transition is smooth. Our RingCentral University will ensure NHSP staff have the continual support and resources they need to deliver a world-class customer experience."

Managing workforce costs is a key issue for the NHS and as the market leader, NHSP's digital transformation strategy will allow them to play an important role in shaping the temporary workforce market and deliver cost savings to the NHS.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact centre solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device, and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact centre solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About NHS Professionals

NHS Professionals (NHSP) is the market leader in managed flexible worker services. Working in partnership with over 55 NHS Trusts, we have proven expertise in building staff banks.

Our aim is to help Trusts deliver ever more challenging service improvement plans by deploying a cost-effective, reliable and safe flexible workforce that saves money for our clients whilst improving their bank productivity and performance.

We boast the largest database of more than 120,000 general and specialist nurses, doctors, midwives, administrative and allied healthcare professionals registered on our bank. We are extremely proud of our bank members who provide essential shift cover for our NHS clients to help them deliver safe, efficient, and effective health services.

As part of the NHS family, we are wholly owned by the Department of Health, which means any profits are reinvested back into the NHS.

