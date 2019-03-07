sprite-preloader
07.03.2019
SpareBank 1 SMN: Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on 28 of Marsh 2019

Notice is hereby given of meeting of the Supervisory Board on 28 of Marsh at SpareBank 1 SMN, Søndre gt 4, Trondheim.

See enclosure.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

Notice (http://hugin.info/144/R/2237740/881601.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)