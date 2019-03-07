CorMedix, Inc.: CorMedix Inc. to Report Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, after the market close on Thursday, March 14, 2019 and will host a corporate update conference call the same day at 4:30pm Eastern Time.
Thursday, March 14 at 4:30pm Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-9124
International: 201-689-8584
Conference ID: 13688391
Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/45037
Replays, Available through March 28, 2019:
Domestic: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay PIN: 45037
About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.
