Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Participates in Innovative DC Mixed-Use Project

JBG Investment Fund IX, L.L.C and Berwyn, PA-based LCOR are co-developing a unique mixed-use project located in NE Washington, DC called Eckington Yards. The four 11-story multi-family buildings will add a mixture of 681 condominium, townhome and rental units, plus 70,000 square feet of retail space to the dynamic Eckington community.

The complex is organized around a woonerf, a Dutch term for a pedestrian thoroughfare that can also accommodate slow-moving vehicular traffic. This will create a dense urban streetscape that is rare in DC. Setbacks at upper levels of the buildings ensure abundant natural light even at ground level, while a widely varied but complementary mix of façade expressions will break down the complex's apparent scale.

Smith-Midland has been tasked by LCOR and contractor CBG Building Company to manufacture 19,837 square feet of uniquely designed architectural precast concrete cladding panels. The 247 panels will be fabricated utilizing (3) unique finishes. To create some of the varied design elements envisioned by architect Eric Colbert & Associates , one finish will be achieved using plywood molds with the intent for the natural pattern of the wood to show on the face of the exterior concrete surface. The other two finishes will consist of a smooth acid-etch treatment and two different colors of penetrating stain.

"We always appreciate having the chance to use our creative skills and craftsmanship to provide clients with the solution that meets their vision," said Smith-Midland Business Development Manager Chris Grogan, PE.





About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com .

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

