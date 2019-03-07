Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary has officially begun servicing loans on behalf of Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank ("WRCB") (http://www.wrcb.com.cn/), related to a CAD$1B bank loan servicing agreement signed earlier this year with Wuxi Union SME Guarantee Co. Ltd. ("Wuxi Union") (http://www.lhdb.com.cn/).

Using the Lending Hub System (see video here) powered by the Cubeler commercial lending platform to find and qualify the loan candidates, ASCS began its relationship with WRCB by processing and now servicing 5 bank loans approximately worth a combined CAD$700,000 (3.5 million RMB) on behalf of WRCB.

"We couldn't be happier with the start of our relationship with ASCS," commented Mr. Yuze Zhao, local WRCB Branch Manager. "We are convinced that the Lending Hub System is the future of commercial lending and are very proud to be the first bank in China to use it to our advantage. It would have normally taken over a week to process each of the loans now being serviced by ASCS, but with Lending Hub, they were all processed in less than 72 hours," concluded Mr. Zhao.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

