The 150th Patient in CartiHeal's Pivotal Study Was Operated on in Tel Aviv, Israel

Surgery was performed by Dr. Guy Morag at Tel-Aviv's Sourasky (Ichilov) Medical Center

KFAR SABA, Israel, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CartiHeal, developer of proprietary implants for treating cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic and osteoarthritic joints, successfully enrolled the 150th patient in the Agili-C implant IDE Clinical Study. The surgery was performed by Dr. Guy Morag, Head of the Sports Medicine Unit at Tel Aviv's Sourasky (Ichilov) Medical Center and Team Physician of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club.

Agili-C, is a novel cell-free implant, composed of aragonite biomaterial, for use in cartilage and osteochondral defects in both traumatic and osteoarthritic joints. CartiHeal's pivotal IDE study is ongoing in the US, EU, and Israel. The study's objective is to demonstrate the superiority of the Agili-C implant over the surgical standard of care (microfracture and debridement) in treating cartilage or osteochondral defects, in both arthritic knees and knees without degenerative changes.

"As orthopedic surgeons, our goal is to prevent further erosion or cartilage damage within the knee, by promoting the growth of healthy cartilage. The Agili-C implant leads to formation of high quality articular cartilage as well as underlying subchondral bone - which we haven't been able to achieve with other available modalities. We hope this important study will demonstrate the superiority of the Agili-C implant over the current surgical practice," said Dr. Morag.

CartiHeal CEO Nir Altschuler: "Our principal goal is to provide a first-rate treatment for millions of patients who currently suffer from a wide range of cartilage defects. With the productive collaboration CartiHeal has established with top physicians, like Dr. Morag, we were able to already enroll 150 patients, from study initiation. We plan to complete enrollment of the first 250 patients within the next 9-12 months."

The attached video testimonials of Prof. Peter Verdonk, Antwerp, Belgium, Dr. Guy Morag, Tel-Aviv, and Dr. Adi Friedman, Jerusalem, Israel, provide additional insight to the Agili-C implant.

CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPVxGbcc9Ro

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZjRAZ7pnvg

About CartiHeal

CartiHeal, a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Israel, develops proprietary implants for the treatment of cartilage and osteochondral defects in traumatic and osteoarthritic joints.

For more information:

www.cartiheal.com

Media contact:

Lizet Shilo

info@cartiheal.com

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451231/CartiHeal_Logo.jpg )