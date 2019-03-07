sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Evotec AG: Evotec to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Evotec AG (FSE: EVT, OTC PINK: EVTCY, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its management will be presenting at and attending the following upcoming conferences:

BioCapital Europe, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Date: Thursday, 14 March 2019, Presentation: 14 March 2019, 11.20 am CET (6.20 am EDT, 10.20 am GMT)
  • Venue: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

Bankhaus Lampe Deutschlandkonferenz, Baden-Baden, Germany

  • Date: Friday, 05 April 2019
  • Venue: Baden-Baden, Germany
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, London, UK

  • Date: Monday, 08 April 2019
  • Venue: London, UK
  • Attendee: Enno Spillner, Chief Financial Officer

Kempen & Co Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Date: Tuesday, 17 April 2019
  • Venue: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Attendee: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,600 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Evotec AG:

Gabriele Hansen, VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec AG



