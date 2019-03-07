Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's Annual Report 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 MARCH 2019 AT 3.30 P.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group's Annual Report 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Asiakastieto Group's Annual Report 2018 and Corporate Governance Statement have been published in Finnish and in English on the Group's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/) The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report 2018 includes Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report, Auditor's report and Corporate Governance Statement. The Corporate Governance Statement has also been published as a separate PDF document on the Group's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/?page_id=42 (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/?page_id=42) as well as an attachment to this release.

Asiakastieto Group will publish a report on non-financial information for 2018 on the Group's investor pages during the spring.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

Asiakastieto Group Plc_Corporate Governace Statement_2018 (http://hugin.info/167529/R/2237772/881622.pdf)

Asiakastieto Group Plc_Annual Report_2018 (http://hugin.info/167529/R/2237772/881621.pdf)



