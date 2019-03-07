sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,16 Euro		-0,06
-0,10 %
WKN: A0J2R1 ISIN: NL0000395903 Ticker-Symbol: WOSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,49
58,57
16:27
58,52
58,54
16:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WOLTERS KLUWER NV
WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WOLTERS KLUWER NV58,16-0,10 %