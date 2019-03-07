Data Center Co-location Market to Reach $54 Billion by 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for data center co-location services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7 percent until 2020, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The increasing importance for a reduction in IT infrastructure expenses, physical security, and high power requirements are the major factors driving the co-location services market.

The APAC region is the most matured market for co-location services with a massive 40 percent share in the global co-location facility distribution. North America and MEA hold nearly 34 percent and 22 percent respectively of the global co-location market. The economic growth rate of developing countries is presumed to increase the enterprise demand for co-location services.

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on its recently launched market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: live.beroeinc.com

The globally managed hosting services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent and reach $81 billion by 2020. Managed hosting services complete the gap between the capacity of an organization's IT operations and access to the latest technologies. This helps save time and money on acquiring IT professionals that have the requisite knowledge and expertise.

One of the key drivers for co-location and managed hosting services is zero downtime, in which the hosting vendors make sure that servers, platforms, and network infrastructure are constantly monitored to ensure the enterprises' smooth operation. However, vendors in the hosting space charge a high fee for managed hosting services as they take care of the end-to-end management activity of data center, which poses to be a major constraint for the industry.

Key Findings:

Innovations such as green data centers and modular data centers have strengthened the data center industry. Moreover, cloud technology is also expected to add value to co-location while making no modification in demand.

Large enterprises prefer a Tier-IV or Tier-III data center facility due to strong security and device uptime. However, small and medium organizations running less critical applications prefer a Tier-I or Tier-II facility.

The managed hosting services market constitutes different verticals such as managed data centers, networks, server, infrastructure, and security services. An increase in management complexities, maintenance costs, access to specialists, expert-level knowledge, and the latest technologies are the key market drivers for managed hosting services.

Outsourcing of data center and network services are heavily adopted by Fortune 500 organizations that do not have IT assistance as a core purpose of their business operations.

The global pricing of data center hosting services are dependent on the advancements in the server, storage & network equipment, location, the climate of the data center, utility costs involved and Tier classifications.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

The global trends in the industry indicate that the rapid increase in enterprise data and cloud adoption by enterprises are the major driving forces contributing to the growth of data center outsourcing. In the near future, green data centers and modular data centers would revolutionize the global data center market, and add portability feature to data centers on a global scale.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Data Center Outsourcing Market

Data Center Co -location Market

-location Market Data Center Managed Hosting Market

Market Trends

Drivers and Constraints

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Analysis:

Supply Market Outlook

Key Global Hosting Suppliers

Key Global Supplier Profiles and SWOT

Equinix

Digital Realty

CenturyLink

Level 3 Communications

Procurement Best Practices & Pricing Analysis:

In-house vs. Managed Hosting services

Risk-Benefit Analysis

Enterprise Best Practices

Pricing Methodologies

Global Price Drivers

Cost Driver Analysis

Service Level Agreements (SLAs) & Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

SLAs

KPIs

Contract Pointers

Impact of Regulations on Data Center:

Impact of Data Sovereign Laws on Data Center

List of Data Sovereignty Laws across Countries

Data Center IT Regulations

Environmental Regulations Impacting Data Centers

