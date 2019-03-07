Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2019 Annual Meeting

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that it will be attending the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2019 Annual Meeting from March 12 to 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company will use the venue to showcase its Bird & Cronin® brand to customers and clinicians. The five-day convention will include approximately 650 companies with over 12,000 orthopedic surgeons and 1,500 other healthcare professionals. The company will be exhibiting at booth #1921.

"AAOS is the world's largest orthopaedic meeting, and is a great opportunity for us to reach our core customer base," stated Dr. Christopher von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics. "We have featured the Bird & Cronin® brand at AAOS for more than 25 years and we will continue to build brand awareness in this important market segment."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate one to their optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com .

