Uptick Newswire Hosts WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. on the Stock Day Podcast to Share Exciting Developments for 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation (OTCQB: TVTV) ('the Company'), the next generation subscription television service providing consumers with live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. Chief Executive Officer, Edward D. Ciofani, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Jolly asked Ciofani to provide some background information on the Company, as well as their goals going forward. Ciofani explained that it's been a long road for the Company as a developer of new technology. However, they are just days away from launching a new website which allow the Company to offer content around the world and currency transactions, as well as videos on demand.

Jolly then asked about the music industry and how it ties into the goals of the Company. Ciofani explained that distribution and exposure in the music industry is extremely limited. This presents a great opportunity for the Company to provide increased exposure for the industry and has already signed several Nashville artists which will be featured in episodes on WhereverTV.

Ciofani then brought listeners up-to-speed on the Company's patent infringement case with Comcast. 'In the process of developing our platform, we got to the point where we felt like we needed to defend the patent,' stated Ciofani. He then explained that the patent infringement case is costly but winning the case could lead to massive opportunities for the Company.

Ciofani added that Comcast responded by following a motion to dismiss the case, as well as a motion to have the venue moved to Philadelphia. Both motions have since been denied, which represents the strength of the Company's case against Comcast. However, there is still much that needs to occur.

To close the interview Ciofani shared that the Company is continuing to strive for growth and has an excellent team behind it. Ciofani encouraged listeners to follow WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation to gain more confidence in the Company as they continue to grow.

To hear Edward Ciofani's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-edward-ciofani-of-wherevertv-broadcasting-corp-otcqb-tvtv-4/

About WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation (TVTV)

Founded in 2007, WhereverTV is the next generation subscription television service providing consumers with live- streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. WhereverTV provides an economically beneficial and completely versatile alternative to traditional cable and satellite services, with the added benefits of personalization and portability. Also, known as Internet TV, WhereverTV delivers content, shows and events to SmartTVs and digital media receivers including iPhone, iPad, Android Smartphone and TabletPCs. The WhereverTV patented IPG platform enables subscribers to access licensed content from content providers from around the world. The customer viewing experiences are based on customer location (geo-targeting) and content/digital-rights management contracts. Apps are presently available for free with in app purchases for Apple TV, iOS phones and IPADs in the Apple Store. WhereverTV is currently available for Android Phones and tablets in the Google Play Store. WhereverTV is also available on Amazon Fire TV Stick. Samsung & LG Smart TV's, Roku and DVR functionality to record your shows and view later are presently in the works. Please visit: www.Wherever.TV , for more info.

