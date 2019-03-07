Digital Signage Market Worth $29.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Digital Signage Market by Offering (Hardware (Displays, Media Players, Projectors), Software, Services), Product, Application, Vertical (Retail, Transportation & Public Places, Sports & Entertainment, Education), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Digital Signage Market is expected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2019 to USD 29.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Growing technological advancements in display products, increasing adoption of digital signage products in commercial vertical, rising demand for 4K & 8K displays, and increasing infrastructural developments in emerging countries are the major driving factors for the market's growth during the forecast period.



Growing smart signage applications, increasing retail space worldwide, rising demand for context-aware signage, and increasing transition of traditional stores to smart stores in the retail vertical expected to offer high growth opportunities in the near future.

"Hardware offering to dominate digital signage market (in terms of share) during forecast period"

Hardware offering currently accounts for the largest share of the digital signage market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Displays to dominate the entire digital signage hardware market during the forecast period owing to increasing usage of digital signage systems for both indoor and outdoor applications in verticals such as commercial, infrastructural, and institutional. Rising demand for high picture quality, attractive design, and high specification-based displays are driving the growth of the digital signage hardware market. Newer technologies such as fine-pixel LED and OLED are expected to drive the growth of the digital signage market for hardware devices during the forecast period.

"Digital signage market for outdoor application to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024"

The outdoor digital signage are widely used in transportation and public places, sports, and hospitality verticals. The penetration of outdoor advertising is expected to be high in transportation and public places during the forecast period. Digital signage typically represents large advertisements in high-traffic areas for pedestrians and drivers. This attracts a lot of customers as advertisements are largely visible at express highways and high-density consumer exposure areas. Constantly changing or blinking text creates an impact on customers and enables a wide exposure for the targeted audience, thereby driving the market for outdoor digital signage.

"APAC to grow at highest CAGR in digital signage market during forecast period"

The market in APAC is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the digital signage market because of its awareness of the benefits of digital signage solutions in retail, transport, banking, and entertainment. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in retail and infrastructural verticals. China, South Korea, and Japan are the early adopters of digital signage products in this region. However, countries such as India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are expected to witness the highest growth in the digital signage market.

Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NEC Corp. (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sony (Japan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), BARCO (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), Goodview Electronics (China), Scala (US), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Deepsky Corporation (Hong Kong), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Exceptional 3D (US), Daktronics (US), Christie Digital Systems (US), Intuiface (France), and BenQ (Taiwan).

