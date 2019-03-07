Frost & Sullivan Reveals 2019 Global Emerging Market Leaders

Discover Go-to Emerging Markets Using a Data-driven Approach for Sustained Growth

LONDON, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan invites you to join our Emerging Market Innovation Group for the live webinar, '2019 Global Emerging Market Leaders', onMarch 19 (Tuesday) at 1 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. EDT. Our experts, Prerna Mohan, Associate Director, and Rituparna Majumder, Senior Industry Analyst, will share expertise on the 2019 emerging frontrunners, transforming emerging markets, and fledgling emerging markets. The insights are ranked using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary indexing methodology. The online conference will be followed by an interactive, live question-and-answer session.

In the global economic and business environment, emerging markets have increasingly taken centre stage in the growth strategies of businesses, with GDP growth rates across emerging markets outpacing that of developed economies. With accelerated middle-class expansion and a large and growing working-age population, investors are increasingly taking advantage of emerging markets. Moreover, prudent governance in emerging markets through the provision of state-of-the-art infrastructure and attractive doing-business measures also enables growth.

"Frost & Sullivan's Emerging Markets List is based on a comprehensive indexing approach that includes factors ranging from the prevailing innovation ecosystem, skilled manpower availability, government effectiveness, and political stability. Other than the essential growth indicators, these are equally important parameters that influence investment strategies", explains Majumder.

The concept of go-to emerging markets, however, is an ever-changing one in light of heightened volatility in the financial markets, looming geopolitical concerns, increasing competition, and changing business needs. To help companies develop a systematic and proactive approach to emerging market expansion, Frost & Sullivan developed the 2019 Emerging Markets List.

"The 2019 Emerging Markets List is the third edition of the annual multi-dimensional index and essentially compares country-specific ranks across editions to gauge the country achievers over time", adds Mohan.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

The live webinar will provide key takeaways, including:

With the fall of the BRICS, which emerging markets should you focus on?

Identify go-to emerging markets based on a multi-dimensional approach that evaluates countries across six crucial pillars, including economic growth, business environment, and investment attractiveness.

Leverage country case studies on emerging market leaders and identify the success stories that propel these countries to the top.

This webinar will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://frost.ly/1ti

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press contact:

Edyta Debowska

Corporate Communications - Europe

T: +48 22 4816203

E: Edyta.Debowska@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com