Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's Amazon Store this March.

After announcing the Company's launch of their performance based social retailing program in October 2018, various initiatives have been underway to ensure the Peekaboo Beans' approach remains aligned with its target market. Amazon's apparel is estimated to be a $45-$85 billion business by 2020, which indicates the potential market size the growing online space could have for Peekaboo Beans.

Traci Costa, Founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented: "The Amazon store is a project we have been working on over the last quarter. Amazon has approximately 90 million paid Amazon Prime members, and perfectly aligns with our omnichannel strategy. We are eager to start seeing the rewards of partnering with one of the world's largest online store."

The millennial parent has been a major driving point for the Company's initiatives following the launch of the Social Retail program. Peekaboo Beans' program is designed to create mutually beneficial partnerships with brand ambassadors to grow the Company's distribution and sales in North America and worldwide. The Company aims to broaden distribution through an omnichannel platform, including major e-commerce sites, host more pop-up boutiques within large retailers, and sell products through social media channels.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on ethically produced clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omnichannel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

