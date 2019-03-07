Neonode Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Link to; Neonode Inc 4Q and year 2018 Earnings Release

Highlights:

Revenue was $8.5 million , a decrease of 17% compared to prior year

Operating expenses reduced 14% to $11.5 million compared to $13.4 million for prior year

Net loss of $3.1 million , or $0.52 per share compared to $4.7 million , or $0.89 per share for prior year

Cash used by operations of $2.9 million compared to $5.6 million in prior year

Delivered latest upgrade version for touch on display technology

Engaged in customer development projects for:

Touch Interaction

New printers

New e-Readers

Medical device display for X-Ray imaging system

Aeronautical instrumentation displays

Automotive display for next gen taxi meter system

Mid Air Interaction and Object Sensing

Automotive tailgate and door collision systems

"During 2018, the company has reshaped its operations from primarily a technology development focus to one of providing customers with the best touch and gesture interaction technology in the market. This transition was important to increase customer momentum and put us on a path of revenue growth. During the year we developed a new business plan, developed relevant best use cases where our technology has a clear advantage, changed our sales and marketing focus and strengthened our cash position to provide the liquidity to support the new vision," said Hakan Persson, CEO of Neonode.

"I am happy to report that we are making good progress. We recently released the next version of our touch on display license solution providing customers cost effective implementation and enhanced performance and the response has been positive. We have entered into design discussion for new printers, tablets, e-Reader and medical and aeronautical display systems along with a number of new automotive infotainment systems. In addition, we have started design activities using our mid-air interaction and object sensing solutions for automotive entry systems. In the embedded business it takes time to get from design to an OEM product release but we are on the right track," concluded Mr. Persson.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

Net revenue for fiscal 2018 was $8.5 million, a 17% decrease, compared to 2017. License fee revenues decreased by 8% year over year, primarily due a 30% decrease from our e-Reader and a 24% decrease from our automotive customer, which was partially offset by a 3% increase in our printer revenues. Non-recurring engineering ("NRE") fees decreased 52% year over year, due to a more focused acceptance criterion for custom design projects. License and NRE fees represented 93% and 4% of total revenue in 2018 compared to 85% and 7% in 2017, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, total net revenues were $2.4 million, a 23% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018 and a 28% decrease compared to the same period in 2017, respectively. License and NRE fees represented approximately 96% and 2% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 83% and 15% in the third quarter of 2018 and a 77% and 17% in the same quarter of 2017, respectively.

Our combined total gross margin was 89% in 2018 compared to 77% in 2017. The increase in 2018 is primarily due to AirBar inventory reserves recorded in cost of goods in 2017. Throughout 2018, we continued to reduce our cost structure which is reflected in a 14% decrease in operating expenses to $11.5 million for fiscal 2018 compared to $13.4 million for fiscal 2017.

Net loss for fiscal 2018 was $3.1 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in fiscal 2017.

In fiscal 2018, our operations used $2.9 million of cash, a 49% decrease from fiscal 2017. Our fourth quarter 2018 operations used $0.6 million of cash compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter 2018 and $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cash and accounts receivable totaled $8.4 million and working capital was $8.2 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $6.8 million and $6.2 million at December 31, 2017, respectively.

