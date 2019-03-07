BTG Crossing Devices are Highlighted at the CTO Summit in NY

BOTHELL, WA, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG plc (LSE: BTG), the global healthcare company, exhibited the BTG Crossing Devices portfolio at the Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Summit in New York City from February 28 to March 1. Dr. Alexandre Avran of the Arnault Tzanck Institute in Nice, France, headlined the BTG exhibition at the summit this year, discussing his experience with the devices at a lunch symposium.

"The BTG Crossing Devices are easy to use compared to other techniques. These devices give me more options to cross an otherwise impenetrable proximal cap and facilitate the crossing of a microcatheter through the hard-proximal cap," Dr. Avran explained during the event. Dr. Avran expounded on how he has managed to cross a myriad of complex lesions using the BTG CenterCross, MultiCross and MicroCross devices.

"It's really exciting to see the interest and engagement in the BTG Crossing Device portfolio as we present it at this premier summit. These are very unique anchoring catheters that help solve a challenge commonly faced by physicians - trying to get across difficult coronary and peripheral lesions in order to treat their patients," said Anastasia Mironova, Vice President of Marketing for BTG Vascular.

BTG Crossing Devices anchoring catheters (CenterCross, CenterCross Ultra, MultiCross) and microcatheters (MicroCross) offer options for physicians in the crossing of complex lesions in the peripheral and coronary vasculature. By incorporating a self-expanding scaffold that anchors the catheter near the proximal cap, BTG's catheters are designed to provide positioning accuracy to maximize the chance of successful intraluminal crossing. Following successful guidewire placement, treatments such as angioplasty, stenting or atherectomy may be used to provide therapeutic benefit.

About BTG

BTG is a global healthcare company focused on Interventional Medicine. Our innovative medical technology helps physicians treat their patients through minimally invasive procedures. We have a growing portfolio of products that advance the treatment of cancer and vascular conditions. BTG's Pharmaceuticals business provides products that help patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. To learn more about BTG, please visit: btgplc.com.

