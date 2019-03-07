Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / Richardson Electronics, Ltd., (NASDAQ: RELL) today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 7:40 AM PST / 10:40 EST. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You may access the presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/29633

'We are delighted to be hosting our second virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap' stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. 'There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Contact:

Name: Wendy Diddell

Phone: 630-208-2323

Address: 40W267 Keslinger Road, P.O. Box 393, LaFox, IL 60147

Email: wendyd@rell.com

