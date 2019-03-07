Stacey DelVecchio to Keynote Women's Breakfast at Motion + Power Technology Expo

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / The American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) are pleased to announced that Stacey M. DelVecchio, F. SWE, Additive Manufacturing Product Manager, Caterpillar, and Past President of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), will be the keynote speaker at the Women's Breakfast during the new Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, taking place October 15-17 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI. Stacey's presentation, Don't Stop - Five Lessons I Have Learned, So You Don't Have To, will take place on Thursday, October 17, at 7:30am.

"MPT Expo is not only a show that is bringing together all parts of the power transmission industry, but it is also highlighting and connecting all key players that innovate within our industry," said Jenny Blackford, Vice President, Marketing, AGMA. "Having our first women's breakfast at the inaugural MPT Expo is going to give our attendees a forum to meet and network with other business women in manufacturing. I believe Stacey will give our attendees great insight into managing their own careers through diversity, and we are excited to have the opportunity to offer this important event."

Stacey DelVecchio is a Past President of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE). She is the secretary of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations' Women in Engineering Committee, representing the American Association of Engineering Societies, and is championing global expansion of SWE. She has spoken in a dozen countries on the value of gender diversity in engineering and advocates globally for women. DelVecchio has 30+ years of industry experience in product development, focusing for the last five years on additive manufacturing. She is an advisor with the Society of Manufacturing's Additive Manufacturing Community and sought after for her perspective on deploying additive.

In addition to attending the Women's Breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts in a two-track seminar series called the MPT Conference, which will focus on business intelligence and emerging technology, as well as to attend the AGMA Fall Technical Meeting and short-course technical seminars from AGMA and the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA). Visit https://motionpowerexpo.com/request-information-form/ to receive updates and notification when registration opens on April 1, 2019.

The Expo Hall will offer 300+ exhibitors from across the supply chain, including gear companies, machine tools suppliers, and electric drive solutions, and will showcase new products and services from industry leaders. For additional information about exhibiting or details regarding the new show, please email Jenny Blackford at blackford@agma.org.

About Motion + Power Technology Expo:

The new Motion + Power Technology Expo (MPT Expo), formerly Gear Expo, will be taking place October 15-17 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, MI. The trade show and conference will bring together more than 4,000 professionals looking for technical solutions from across the mechanical power transmission, fluid power, and electrical drive industries for three days of educational sessions, networking, and a full exhibit hall featuring industry-leading companies. Motion + Power Technology Expo is owned and operated by the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) and co-sponsored by the National Fluid Power Association (NFPA). MPT Expo will be co-located with the ASM Heat Treating Society Conference & Exposition. For more information, visit http://www.MotionPowerExpo.com/.

About AGMA:

Founded in 1916, AGMA is a voluntary association of companies, consultants, and academicians with a direct interest in the design, manufacture, and application of gears, couplings, and related power transmission components and equipment. It is a member- and market-driven organization, conducting programs and providing services to the gear industry and its customers. AGMA member companies currently number more than 495. They include gear manufacturers from the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as gearing interests from more than 30 countries around the world.

AGMA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute to write all U.S. standards on gearing. AGMA is also the Secretariat for the Technical Committee 60 (TC 60) of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). TC 60 is the committee responsible for developing all international gearing standards. In addition to the holding the position of Secretariat, AGMA convenes (chairs) the active ISO Working Groups related to gear inspection and testing. www.agma.org.

