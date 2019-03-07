Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-07 / 15:57 *windeln.de starts tender process for auditor rotation * Munich, March 7, 2019: windeln.de SE ("windeln.de" or "Group") one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe and for customers in China, initiates a tender process for the audit mandate of the annual financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements. The Group thus complies with EU regulations and changes to the EU Directive on statutory audits. Regulation (EU) No 537/2014 and changes to Directive 2014/56/EU require a rotation of the external auditor at regular intervals. The EU Directive requires that the auditing firm has to rotate at least every ten years in order to improve and ensure audit quality. The responsible audit partner of an auditing firm is to be changed seven years after the first date of appointment. Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has audited the last seven consolidated financial statements of windeln.de SE (including financial year 2018). Therefore, in accordance with German and European law, the Group has initiated a procedure to appoint a new auditor for the 2019 financial year. The Audit Committee of windeln.de is responsible for the tender process and will make a recommendation to the Supervisory Board by the end of April 2019. Offers from interested auditors must be received by windeln.de by March 28, 2019 in written form. The Supervisory Board intends to issue a recommendation to the Annual General Meeting regarding a new auditor for the audit of the annual financial statements and annual consolidated financial statements for 2019. It is planned that the new auditor of windeln.de will be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 6, 2019. Auditors and auditing companies can submit their interest in the tender process until March 28, 2019, 6:00 pm CET, to the central contact address investor.relations@windeln.de. *Corporate Communications* Sophia Kursawe Telephone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 65 E-Mail: investor.relations@windeln.de *About windeln.de* windeln.de is one of the leading online retailers for family products in Europe. The Group also operates a successful e-commerce business with products for babies and toddlers for customers in China. The broad product portfolio includes everything from diapers, baby food, children's furniture, toys, clothes and strollers to child car seats. windeln.de was founded in October 2010. The Company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 6, 2015. For more information, go to https://corporate.windeln.de. *Our shops*: www.windeln.de, www.windeln.ch, www.bebitus.es, www.bebitus.pt, www.bebitus.fr, www.windeln.com.cn, windelnde.tmall.hk/ End of Media Release Issuer: windeln.de SE Key word(s): Enterprise 2019-03-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: windeln.de SE Hofmannstr.51 81379 Munich Germany Phone: 089 / 416 17 15-0 Fax: 089 / 416 17 15-11 E-mail: investor.relations@windeln.de Internet: www.windeln.de ISIN: DE000WNDL193 WKN: WNDL19 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 785239 2019-03-07

