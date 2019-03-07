Wholesale Packaging Supplies Company WCP Solutions Releases its 2019 Industrial Catalog

The Printed Catalog Features Over 250 Pages Filled with 10,000 Essential Product Solutions

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / The founders of WCP Solutions, a wholesale packaging supplies company, are pleased to announce the launch of the 2019 Industrial Catalog.

To learn more about the Portland, Oregon location and contact a friendly member of WCP Solutions' customer service team, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/location/portland/.

As a company spokesperson noted, in addition to offering the new catalog in a downloadable PDF form, the founders decided to go old school and also provide a printed version - to the tune of over 250 pages.

The catalog, which is broken up into 18 chapters, includes 10,000-plus essential product solutions that are ideal for a wide number of businesses. While company owners and managers relax and page through the catalog, they will be sure to find plenty of solutions that they need for their business.

From packaging and cleaning to safety, food service supplies and more, WCP Solutions is proud to offer a huge selection of top-quality paper, wipers and dispensers, facility supplies, janitorial equipment, packaging and shipping supplies, waste receptacles and can liners and much, much more.

"Our business is about relationships and we're proud to have a local team of customer service and account managers in each of our markets," the spokesperson noted, adding that people who are interested in learning more about the company can give them a call at 877-398-3030.

"We will be happy to walk you through the product offering and discuss what we can do to help your business. If you have an older catalog from previous years, make sure you talk to your account manager today for an updated product offering for 2019."

As it turns out, the 2019 Industrial Catalog is not the only product catalog to come out of WCP Solutions - the 2019 WCP Solutions Beverage Packaging and Supply catalog is also now available. The catalog, which was released just in time for the Oregon and Washington Wine Symposiums, includes plenty of new options and is ideal for those who produce beer, kombucha and wine.

About WCP Solutions:

WCP Solutions is a local wholesale provider of fine paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial and facility supplies, food service supplies, and equipment integration solutions. They are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and strive to maintain the highest level of integrity with their suppliers, customers, and employees. WCP Solutions has been family owned since 1930. For more information, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/.

WCP Solutions, Portland location

16705 NE Mason St.

Portland, OR 97230

Contact:

Customer Service

info.portland@wcpsolutions.com

503-228-6561

SOURCE: WCP Solutions

