Garage door openers from the world market leader LiftMaster stand for smart operation, easy installation and maximum safety. Now the company is introducing the LM3800W, Europe's first jackshaft garage door opener with integrated Wi-Fi. No additional gateway is needed to connect the opener to a home router. The connection to the MyQ-Smart Home system takes place directly at the opener in just a few steps. Then the proven MyQ technology can be fully utilised. That means users can monitor and control the door opener independently of the location using an app on a smartphone, tablet or PC. The MyQ App is available for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.



Quick installation and powerful for everyday life



Often garage door openers are installed in the middle of the ceiling. If there is not enough or too much room on the ceiling, the space is needed for something else, or the ceiling-mounted opener just does not look good, consumers have to find an alternative. LiftMaster installers can now offer their customers a solution with the LM3800W jackshaft operator for sectional doors with spring compensation. The opener is mounted in a space-saving way, inconspicuously next to the garage door. The installation is time-optimised with a few simple steps and also eliminates the need for overhead work. End positions are adjusted intuitively and electronically (as already occurs with the LiftMaster rail openers). The opener automatically learns the forces required for opening and closing.



It is capable of moving garage doors weighing up to 130 kilograms with maximum dimensions of 3.00 metres in height and 5.50 metres in width. Soft start and soft stop ensure smooth opening and closing. The included MyQ wireless LED light provides excellent illumination. In addition, up to five additional separately available LED lights can be connected to the opener and controlled by mobile devices: During opening and closing of the garage door directly via the opener, via MyQ, via the hand-held transmitter or via a separately available multifunction console (78EV). The smart LED lights, which can be used flexibly and independently of the opener, can, for example, be positioned in the garage or hallway for optimal illumination (not for outside use).



Delivery items



The new LM3800W jackshaft garage door opener comes with two designer 4-channel handheld transmitters (TX4EVF), an improved shaft-to-drive coupling, a 12V E-lock for automatic locking of the garage door and a long-lasting MyQ LED light. Optionally available accessories - for example, a fail-safe photocell and a back-up battery - allow the system to be ideally fitted to the individual housing and security needs.



