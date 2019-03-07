Haag-Streit UK Appoint a New Service Manager

HARLOW, England, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Owers in the role of Service Manager, to join the 45-strong team.

Andrew will be responsible for managing service contracts, the provision of equipment repairs and the service and installation of all HS-UK products.

Andrew has worked in service engineering and management roles for more than 25 years. Among his previous roles, he worked for Kodak, managing a team of 20 field-based Service Engineers, giving him a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Dean Johnson, HS-UK Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the HS-UK Management team. With his vast experience in service and engineering roles, he will be an asset to the company and was the ideal candidate for the position. I look forward to working with him to develop new ideas for the future of the HS-UK Service Division."

Speaking about his appointment, Andrew said, "I am excited to be joining the Haag-Streit UK team. I am looking forward to generating new ideas to help develop the Service Division and to improving the service provision to meet the needs of Haag-Streit UK customers further."

(https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832366/Haag_Streit_Andrew_Owers.jpg)