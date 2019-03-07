Freebets.com Offer Their Latest Novelty Odds for Cheltenham Festival

Freebets.com blends Cheltenham coincidences with bad taste when considering OddsOnThat and PriceItUp betting opportunities at this year's Festival

Freebets.com has entered into the spirit of new-aged bookmaking by suggesting a few unusal bet requests with huge priced outcomes from their partner bookmakers.

The forward thinking FreeBets.com editorial suggests seeking a price about a Willie Mullins' 1-2-3-4 finish in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Festival's so-called 'banker bet' or Altior, beating his old foe, Min, into second spot by exactly seven-lengths for a third consecutive Festival.

But, in what many would describe to be the height of bad taste, they even suggest requesting a price about a full-scale riot breaking out at Prestbury Park racecourse.

The Freebets.com piece, which you can find on their extensive Cheltenham betting guide , explains: "Sadly, social disturbances at racecourses have become commonplace in recent times. Three weeks ago there was a mass brawl at Haydock Park involving 50 people. Last May there were sickening scenes at Goodwood when at least 25 men were involved in more fighting. Even Ascot racecourse has seen its share of violence and last summer scuffles in the grandstand."

