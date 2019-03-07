Wholesale Packaging Supplies Company WCP Solutions is Now Offering New Wholesale Packaging Options

From Boxes and Bags to Beverage Packaging Supplies and More, WCP Solutions Has the Products and Expertise for Virtually Any Business Owner's Packaging Needs

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2019 / The founders of WCP Solutions, a wholesale packaging supplies company that features a wide selection of related products like facility maintenance supplies and more, are pleased to announce that they have added new wholesale packaging options to their already-impressive inventory.

As it turns out, this is not the only exciting news to come out of WCP Solutions in recent weeks - the company's Boise location is currently experiencing extra-quick growth, with about 50 percent of their business coming from new customers.

To learn more about WCP Solutions and contact one of the friendly and experienced team members at the Boise location, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/location/boise/.

As a company spokesperson noted, since WCP Solutions first opened for business in 1930, the family-owned company has strived to offer as many high quality products as possible, including paper, packaging supplies, janitorial supplies, equipment and other solutions.

Now, with the addition of several new wholesale packaging options, WCP Solutions is definitely meeting that goal.

'From basic brown boxes to custom-molded plastics, from plain box tape to fully automated stretch wrappers, WCP Solutions has the products and expertise to satisfy our customers' packaging needs and challenges,' the spokesperson noted.

In addition to offering a wide selection of high quality and affordable wholesale supplies, WCP Solutions has one other key goal in mind: providing outstanding customer service that is built on relationships. This is why WCP Solutions has a local account manager and customer service team at each of their many locations, including the rapidly-growing facility in Boise.

This commitment to their customers is definitely appreciated by their many satisfied customers, many of whom posted favorable reviews on the WCP Solutions website.

'WCP Solutions is so easy to work with, they are able to find the supplies we need and deliver when we need them,' noted a customer from The Gem State.

'We appreciate the time and care they give to supporting us on a daily basis.'

About WCP Solutions:

WCP Solutions is a local wholesale provider of fine paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial and facility supplies, food service supplies, and equipment integration solutions. They are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and strive to maintain the highest level of integrity with their suppliers, customers, and employees. WCP Solutions has been family owned since 1930. For more information, please visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/.

