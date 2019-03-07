Edison Investment Research - Technology - Thin Film Electronics: FY18 was a difficult year for Thinfilm. Revenues from tags dipped because of customer destocking. Timescales for commissioning the new roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing facility have been pushed out. Noting the extended sales cycle associated with on-package NFC tag deployments, which will result in higher volumes and greater customer retention in future, and delays in launching EAS (anti-theft tags) for placement in jeans, we cut our FY19 estimates.ISIN: NO0010299068

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...