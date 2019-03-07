Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ). With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also decided that the last day of trading will be on March 22, 2019. Short name: RADH ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001857533 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 37352 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Sara Hag or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB